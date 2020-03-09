Top Tips for Finding Cheap Flights in 2020

Airfare is typically the most expensive part of travel and can impact your vacation budget significantly. Flying from California is expensive, especially if flying overseas to Europe, Asia, or Africa. Whether you’re a family heading on vacation or a backpacker looking for that next big adventure, finding an affordable flight should be a priority.

Here’s the good news, cheap flights are out there, you just have to find them. Every day there are thousands of amazing deals available if you know where to look. A good place to start is with services like FlightHub, which aggregate flights and allows you to select from the most affordable fares.

In this article, you will learn how to become a master at finding affordable airfares. Armed with the following tips you will can free up more of your travel budget for the good stuff, such as food and attractions.

Avoid the Myths

There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding the cheap flight market. Unfortunately, there is no secret trick to finding the best deals on flights, so ignore any method that suggests one. Myths are common, such as buying flights on specific days or hours or searching in incognito mode on your browser.

Airlines use sophisticated algorithms to regularly update prices so there is no magic bullet for success. However, that does not mean it is impossible to find affordable deals. Airlines often run sales, lower prices because of a lack of demand, or change fares based on the time of year.

Don’t Lockdown Your Travel Dates

This is easier said than done, especially when traveling on vacation. A good rule of thumb is to try to book your hotel/travel accommodation after you buy a flight. If you are flexible with your dates, you may find a better deal. This is the case even at peak times, such as through the Christmas/New Year holiday season.

Being flexible could also mean flying when your chosen destination is not as popular. For example, a flight to London will cost more during the summer months than it would in spring or fall. Off-season flying is a very simple way to get better airfare prices.

Be Open with Your Destination

The best advice is to be flexible in both travel dates and destinations. If you cannot do both, definitely do one. It has never been easier to find flights from all airlines and to anywhere in the world, with services like FlightHub making it stress-free. In other words, its simple to search destinations and find prices.

Perhaps that flight to London is too expensive, but there may be a cheaper flight to Paris. If you absolutely must go to London, then your options are fewer, but flexibility will allow you to find the best deals.

Choose Budget Carriers

Over the last two decades, the airline market has become ultra-competitive. No longer are long-distance flights reserved for traditional airlines. Many budget carriers now cover long-haul routes and offer flights at a low cost. Importantly, many of the leading budget carriers now provide excellent service quality in their own right.

There has also been a trickle-down from the budget market. Traditional carriers that used to be hugely expensive are now more willing to lower prices and offer airfare deals to compete with budget rivals. That’s all fantastic news for consumers, who now have more choice than ever when looking for an affordable flight.