Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a two-vehicle traffic collision on Newhall Avenue on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Newhall Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision on the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue just after 3:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“We got the call via (Santa Clarita Valley) Sheriff’s (Station deputies),” Sims said. “One patient was transported at 3:51 p.m. to a local hospital.”

One vehicle was towed as a result of the collision, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzalez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

