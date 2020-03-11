Valencia band to hold preview concert

The Valencia High School music department has a preview concert at the Valencia High School Theater scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The music ensemble is set to include the school’s symphonic band, wind ensemble and the big jazz band, playing “modern and high-energy pieces,” according to Terry Collier of Valencia High School band and flag boosters.

“This is our school’s pre-festival to the larger festival that will happen at West Ranch (High School), which involves all the schools in the district,” Collier said. “It’s always an exciting event and the kids are so talented.”

The event is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested, which will go toward the purchasing of new instruments, music and also replace broken or worn-down instruments, according to Collier.

“We want to be able to keep up with new music and expose the students to different techniques,” Collier said. “The donation is for the music department to keep it up and thriving.”

Jazz director Emilio Terranova will be leading the big jazz band and Kevin Flores, director of instrumental music, will be conducting the symphonic band and the wind ensemble. The Valencia High School Theater is located at 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita.