Vehicle pursuit heads through Santa Clarita

A vehicle pursuit that began in Palmdale Friday morning went through Santa Clarita, with a number of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in tow.

The pursuit began at approximately 10:45 a.m. and the driver of the gray Pontiac is believed to have been connected to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect headed down the southbound side of Highway 14, passing Newhall Avenue at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The suspect eventually yielded on the right shoulder of the freeway, just south of Newhall Avenue.

“We took one person into custody and we’ll be handing that person over to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.