What does social distancing look like?

In an attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19, Los Angeles County officials are urging the public to continue social distancing by remaining educated on what it is and isn’t.

Social distancing is the practice of reducing close contact between people to slow the spread of infections or diseases, according to a county Public Health social media post.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County reported a total of 144 cases of COVID-19, three in the Santa Clarita Valley, and one death.

“This does not mean our efforts at social distancing are not working,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a news conference Tuesday. “If you look across the world, it generally takes between three and four weeks for us to see the fruits of our labor, so we all need to continue to do all of the social distancing measures that we’ve implemented.”

Ferrer urges the public to follow these guidelines until the county has seen a peak in cases, and the cases begin to decrease; however, Ferrer said that it “will take a while” to get there.

“The efforts we do today didn’t protect some of the exposures that happened yesterday, but those exposures may not result in positive cases for up to two weeks from the date of exposure,” said Ferrer. “I ask everyone to continue to help us… (and) keep our distance (from one another).”

Gatherings of 50 people or more are prohibited until April 1, and bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie and performance theaters, bowling allies, and more have been closed to help promote social distancing.

In gatherings with less than 50 people, be sure to practice the 6-feet rule, by standing at least 6 feet from one another throughout the duration of the event.

“Flattening the curve requires conscientious social distancing efforts by all our LA County residents during this time of crisis,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a news conference Monday. “Our collective efforts during this pandemic can literally save the lives of our loved ones and most vulnerable residents.”

In a Facebook post, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified activities to avoid, use caution or are safe to do while practicing social distancing:

Avoid:

Group gatherings

Sleepovers

Playdates

Concerts

Theatre outings

Athletic events

Crowded stores

Malls

Bars and restaurants

Non-essential travel

Use Caution:

Visiting a grocery store

Picking up medications

Playing tennis in the park

Essential travel

Pick up and delivery of food

Visitors in your home

Mass transit

Safe to do:

Take a walk

Go for a hike

Yardwork

Play in your yard

Clean out closet

Read a good book

Listen to music

Cook a meal

Family game night

Go for a drive

Group video chats

Stream a show

Call or text a friend

Call or text an elderly neighbor

