Woman suspected of driving while nearly 5 times over the legal limit

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after being suspected of driving while five times over the legal blood alcohol content limit.

Deputies were first made aware of the situation around 1:30 p.m. while heading to another call, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies were rolling to a vehicle collision on Fairweather Street in Canyon Country, when someone said that a driver had hit their parked car and that they suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” said Miller.

Deputies went to investigate and reportedly found the woman heavily intoxicated and they said she couldn’t pass the field sobriety test.

“Her blood alcohol was 0.372,” said Miller. The legal limit in the state of California .08%, meaning the driver is suspected of being close to five times over the legal limit.

The suspect, a 39-year-old woman from Canyon Country, was arrested and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Even though the bars and restaurants are closed to dining in, people still have to be very conscious of their actions,” said Miller. “They have to be responsible, and if they’re drinking at home, they’re not driving anywhere.”