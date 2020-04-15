2020 NFL Draft: 8 Popular College Football Players That Are In Good Shape

The hiatus caused by the COVID-19 globally has suspended significant sporting events, especially in the United States, since last month. It’s to make sure that the health of the public is secured and prioritized from a mysterious virus. That’s why a lot of sports organizations are instead looking forward to spectating the games next year along with the betting it holds.

Unfortunately, some of the most awaited sporting events this year are not happening since the sports industry is making sure to lessen the spread of this disease. On a lighter note, one of the biggest sporting events in the United States is preparing a mock draft for the 2020 season, which is happening on April 23-25.

Earlier this year, a lot of sports platforms released predictions regarding the teams who will pick the best football players on the line. So, to give you a little excitement before the drafting date comes, FanDuel has the NFL Draft Picks by College for 2020, consisting of the most popular names listed below.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is all over the headlines and is one of the most popular players to get drafted in the upcoming NFL season. He is a quarterback player who began his football career with Ohio State. Today, he is playing for the Louisiana State University and might join the Cincinnati Bengals according to the latest rumors.

This football player has been establishing his career well, earning a lot of highlights and awards. Some of his recent football achievements include an Offensive MVP award for College Football Playoff National Championship.

Chase Young

Another football player that is popular in the upcoming NFL mock draft is Chase Young. Playing as a defensive end for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Washington Redskins is on the verge of drafting this player for their team.

In his two-year college football career, Chase Young was able to gather a lot of recognition. Some of his awards include two-time Walter Camp Award National Player of the Week. He was also a Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman Player of the Year in 2019.

Tua Tagovailoa

Playing a quarterback position for the University of Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa is also one of the most popular players for the 2020 NFL mock draft. Unlike Chase Young and Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa has played a lot of huge football tournaments, including the 2018 Super Bowl and 2018 National Championship Game.

Moreover, his football recognitions were remarkable, including an Offensive MVP Award in the 2018 Orange Bowl. He was also a CFP National Champion and a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs is a bonafide football player for the University of Iowa and currently holding the offensive tackle position. He was also able to join three major football leagues: the Holiday Bowl, Outback Bowl, and Pinstripe Bowl. His career recognitions included a Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.

Jeff Okudah

Fulfilling the cornerback position for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jeff Okuda joins the roster of the most popular college football player that might get drafted for the 2020 NFL season. He was performing well during his career with the Buckeyes, which gave him recognition as the Unanimous All-American awardee in 2019.

Justin Herbert

Another well-known name coming out for the upcoming NFL mock draft is Justin Herbert, who played as the quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. This college football player was able to accomplish four major games, which included the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, 2018 Redbox Bowl, 2020 Rose Bowl, and 2020 Senior Bowl.

Moreover, due to his career and exemplary performance, he was a recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2019. He was also an Offensive MVP for the Rose Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton is an offensive tackle at the University of Louisville. In the upcoming NFL mock draft, the New York Jets is looking forward to getting him as part of their team. Becton was able to play in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl and achieved a Jacobs Blocking Award in 2019.

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jedrick Wills Jr. also joins the line-up for today’s most popular football player to get drafted for the 2020 NFL. He currently plays as an offensive tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jedrick was also able to play in the 2019 National Championship Game and the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

Takeaway

In the next few weeks, the 2020 NFL mock draft will commence, and football teams can finally pick players that will join their team this year. Unlike before, this year’s mock draft will have to occur virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are an avid NFL fan who likes keeping track of upcoming Super Bowls, make sure not to miss this year’s mock draft process. One of these players might just become the newest member of your favorite team.