Bridge to Home partners with restaurants for virtual chili cookoff

Annual events in the Santa Clarita Valley, such as the Cowboy Festival and Chili Cookoff, where proceeds benefit Bridge to Home, have been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — but to help the nonprofit, the organization launched a virtual event.

Bridge to Home, which serves the local homeless population, has partnered with Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co, Salt Creek Grille, The Local Pub & Grill and Old Town Junction to bring the Virtual Chili Cook Out event, set for Monday, May 4.

“There was great disappointment in the cancelation of the Cowboy (Festival) event so we thought of an idea to bring it back to life,” said Michael Foley, director at Bridge to Home.

The famous chili recipes will be available for takeout starting Monday, while proceeds go to help Bridge to Home in its continued efforts to serve those who are experiencing homelessness and considered among the most at risk during the COVID-19 crisis.

For a $100 donation, a meal for four includes chili, cornbread or rolls, a salad of choice and either wine, beer, or a specialty drink.

Those interested in participating must purchase a ticket by noon on Sunday, May 3 via btohome.org/virtual-chili-cookoff, and then place an order and arrange for takeout by calling the restaurant of choice and use a provided meal code. Orders are set to be available for pickup on May 4.

To donate directly to Bridge to Home, visit btohome.org/donate.