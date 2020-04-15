City Council donates resources at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic from the frontlines is no easy feat for medical professionals. To lend a helping hand, the Santa Clarita City Council donated vital resources at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday.

“The staff has been working endless hours, putting the community ahead of their own needs, doing everything they can to treat our patients,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth via a phone call. “Being able to donate some additional (personal protective equipment), bring them some lunch, it was just a small way for us to thank the staff and let them know how much we appreciate the work that they’re doing.”

Council members stopped by the hospital around noon to donate 1,000 medical masks. Santa Clarita-based businesses also stepped up by teaming up with the city, including Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewery with lunch and Illumination Dynamics, a stage lighting equipment supplier, with a generator for the hospital.

City of Santa Clarita donated hundreds of N95 respirators to the staff working at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The city’s generous donation today underscores their commitment to that partnership, and much more,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, in a statement. “We are fortunate to be located in a city that is so supportive of Henry Mayo, not only today but year-round.”

The city is also working to provide the hospital with additional resources, such as barricades, pallets of water and other personal protective equipment essentials.

Henry Mayo has kept busy in care operations related to COVID-19, with administering more than 400 tests and hospitalizations of more than 20 as of Tuesday.

In the midst of their tireless and ongoing work, hospital staff reassured the community in unison that, “We care for you, SCV.”

The message was delivered in a Henry Mayo Youtube video called, “We Care for You SCV,” where doctors, nurses and staff said the hospital is prepared and equipped to care for those in need amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We are ready and we are happy to help you guys. Stay strong, Santa Clarita,” one medical staff said, while another added, “We want you to stay home and stay safe; keep your hands clean.”

For all local coronavirus-related stories, visit: signalscv.com/2020/03/covid-19-coverage-summary.