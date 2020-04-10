City: thank essential workers with ‘Hearts for Heroes’ campaign

The city of Santa Clarita announced the launch of the virtual campaign, Hearts for Heroes, which invites the community to thank essential workers who are providing a wide range of services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I regularly keep the frontline workers of this pandemic in my thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a prepared statement. “This new campaign gives all residents a tangible yet virtual way to show appreciation. The posts you put on social media will be uploaded to screens throughout Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to show our health care workers that we support them and thank them for their crucial work.”

#HeartsForHeroes gives Santa Clarita residents a chance to design a heart, display it and post their message of gratitude on social media, which will then be shared with essential workers, read a city news release.

How it works

Download the heart template from santa-clarita.com/city-hall/hearts-for-heroes or design one with any supplies available at home. Then display the heart on your door, window, lawn or vehicle.

Take a photo or video of yourself with the heart and post it on social media using #HeartsForHeroes. These posts will then be collected and displayed at different locations for essential workers, such as medical professionals, grocery workers, bus drivers, mail carriers, firefighters and law enforcement to see, the news release read.

“We hope to fill our city with hearts, so wherever you may go in Santa Clarita, you will see these signs of love and gratitude,” said Smyth.