COC confirms 1st positive case of COVID-19

A member of the College of the Canyons community has tested positive for COVID-19, college officials announced Friday evening.

“We received this information late today from the affected individual,” read a collegewide email from the College of the Canyons Incident Command Team.

The announcement didn’t specify whether the member was a student, faculty or staff and officials, and only provided information that the individual was last on campus March 25 and was now in isolation at home.

“I can confirm that the email was sent out by the college, but we’re not giving out any other details that might identify this member,” said COC spokesman Eric Harnish.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will notify those individuals who they determine were in direct contact with the affected individual of their possible exposure and recommended care management,” the announcement stated.

The college said the areas where the affected member had accessed “were part of our regular cleaning regimen, and will undergo additional disinfection this weekend.”

Enhanced cleaning had already been taking place on campus at the start of the outbreak across the region and school has remained closed since mid-March, transitioning to online learning formats for the safety of all.

COC said updates on the virus as it pertains to the college, including information on remote learning and services can be found via canyons.edu/news.