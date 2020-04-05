Confirmed coronavirus cases rises to at least 114

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Sunday an additional three positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to at least 114.

As of Sunday morning, the hospital has received a total of 47 positive test results for COVID-19, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

Henry Mayo has administered 341 tests, and of those, 262 have returned negative, while 29 are still pending results. The disparity in those figures “don’t add up exactly because some patients are tested more than once,” said Moody.

While the hospital has treated 14 patients as of Sunday, Moody said they currently do not have information on the number of recovered patients. Lab results continue to return with a lag time of three to six days, but that time frame varies, Moody said Saturday.

In Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health has reported a total of 5,277 cases and 117 deaths.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of noon Saturday:

City of Santa Clarita: 89

Unincorporated – Castaic: 5

Unincorporated – Acton: “–”

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 7

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 7

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, according to county DPH officials.

This is done to protect patient privacy, and once these locations have five or more cases then they will be included, according to Public Health spokesman Bernard Tolliver. Locations that have zero will say “0.”

Previously, The Signal had not been including the “–” in the day’s final count, but since the “–” represents a value ranging from one to four, the count now reflects the more accurate number.

