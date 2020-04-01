Deputies arrest suspect in recorded burglary

Deputies apprehended a robbery suspect after receiving video camera footage of the alleged crime taking place.

According to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release distributed Wednesday, the incident occurred March 13 in a Saugus neighborhood off Seco Canyon Road.

Deputies had been notified of a potential burglary, but when they arrived on the scene, the suspect had fled.

“Through surveillance videos submitted by residents and witness statements, detectives were able to identify the suspect,” the news release stated. “Deputies and detectives conducted surveillance at several locations and enlisted the assistance of LASD’s Burglary-Robbery Task Force (BRTF), a specialized team within the department’s Major Crimes Bureau.”

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old suspect was located and arrested by the burglary-robbery team in Panorama City. The suspect is reportedly a felon with a criminal history of illegal firearms and narcotics offenses, officials said.

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of residential burglary and assault, and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station is taking the opportunity to remind residents of the importance of handing over surveillance footage to detectives in order to help them solve crimes.

“Video surveillance can be submitted to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station via email at [email protected],” said the news release. “Somoano asks that residents include the street, block number, date and approximate time in the email accompanying the video.”