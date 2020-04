Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies searched for at least two suspects in Newhall after receiving reports of an armed robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were searching for at least two young, Hispanic men, one of whom wore a white bandana over his face and a blue hoodie and carried a dull, chrome handgun.

The suspects, believed to be in connection to a robbery, were least seen going westbound on 9th Street in Newhall.