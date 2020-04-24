Deputy-involved fight sends one to the hospital

A deputy-involved fight in Saugus ended with one person being sent to the hospital on Friday.

The alleged fight was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department on the 25000 block of Garzota Drive at approximately 12:05 p.m.

“The call came in of a deputy involved in a fight,” said Austin Bennett, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Bennett said that the deputy was uninjured, but that one person had been transported to a local area hospital due to the altercation.

More information about the source of the altercation will be added as it becomes available.