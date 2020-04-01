Employee at Logix’s Saugus branch tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Logix Federal Credit Union’s Saugus location tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home, according to a message from the company’s president.

On Monday, the Burbank-based credit union’s President and CEO Ana E. Fonesca notified its members of the positive diagnosis from an employee at its Bouquet branch site, located at 26459 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The location is currently temporarily closed.

The employee “last worked at this location on March 20 and is currently recovering at home,” said Fonseca. Employees at the same site who came in direct contact with the employee who tested positive are at home under a 14-day quarantine and are continuing to receive pay, she added.

Anyone else who visited the Saugus branch from March 6 to March 20 is “strongly” advised to follow self-monitoring guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and “call your health care provider right away if you develop any symptoms,” the president said.

The company said it had begun implementing precautionary measures since February and has enhanced its deep-cleaning and sanitizing efforts to prevent further spread as the site remains closed to the public.

“As soon as the branch has been fully cleaned and sanitized, we intend to reopen this location and continue providing you with the exceptional experience that you expect from Logix,” Fonseca said. “We will be sure to notify you when the branch will reopen.”

Despite its temporary closure, Logix is still offering online and mobile banking at lfcu.com or via its app, as well as through its member service center. Customers can call 800-328-5328 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.