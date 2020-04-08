Events and Entertainment For Expats in Santa Clarita and LA

British Pub Quiz

For British ex-pats missing a good old traditional pub quiz, you can head down to the Cat and Fiddle Restaurant and Pub on Highland Avenue, LA. The venue holds regular pub quizzes with questions that tend towards a British theme. However, there are still a few international questions thrown in for good measure so mixed teams are good.

Traditional British pub fare will be on offer, including sausage rolls, scotch eggs, pies and crumble & custard. The next quiz is tentatively penciled in for May 5 although this date may change. Entry is free with an $8 bar or restaurant spend and the first prize is $75.

Online Pokies for Kiwi Expats

For New Zealand ex-pats missing home, there are several Kiwi-themed pubs and restaurants around the LA area. However, one thing customers might miss is the ever-present pokie (slots) machines that are usually present back home.

Never fear, for New Zealand ex-pats can play real money slots with NZ dollars online without having to leave home. Lots of different movie- and music-themed games are available and players can withdraw and deposit in various ways.

German Language and Culture Meetup

The German Language and Culture group on Meetup organizes language courses and other events for ex-pats in LA. Past events include things like an Oktoberfest meet, film festival, and various pub gatherings.

Language meetups occur once monthly every second Wednesday and are open to all attendees free of charge. Enjoy speaking German with fellow ex-pats in a comfortable environment with traditional German food and drink available. The next event is on May 13th at the Wirtshaus German Restaurant on La Brea Ave, LA. Everyone is welcome no matter your skill level.

St Patricks Day Celebration

For any Irish ex-pats who were unable to attend St Paddy’s Day on the correct March date, never fear! The Sinder Lounge at Marina del Rey Marriott is holding a second event this month on April 16th.

The restaurant will be serving up some great Irish inspired food and drinks including Guinness, SLANE Irish Whiskey cocktails, SLANE Shots, and Corned Beef sliders.

Le Chene French Restaurant

For our French ex-pats missing a bit of classic French cuisine, Le Chene offers top quality food in a spectacular setting. The restaurant was voted “Most Romantic Restaurant” by LA Magazine and features one of the most comprehensive wine menus in Southern California.

The restaurant even hosts its own vineyards and is available for weddings and other private events. Although temporarily closed the restaurant hopes to open again soon. Check the website for details.

Korean Nightclubs in Ktown

Although many venues are temporarily closed there are many Korean-themed nightclubs in LA, especially around Korea Town. DwitGolMok is a great little Korean restaurant and bar that is a popular hangout with LA’s Korean crowd. An excellent place to meet other Korean locals before heading out to a club for the night. Arena Ktown is probably the most well-known Korean club in LA, situated on Wiltshire Blvd. The music is mostly hip hop, R&B, and old classics with some Korean flavor thrown in.