A garage fire in Canyon Country was quickly extinguished by firefighters Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a structure fire on the 27000 block of Calypso Lane around 10:45 a.m., according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Roneles.

“It was a contents fire in the garage,” Roneles said. “Units arrived on scene at 10:59 (a.m.) and knock-down was called a minute later.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.