Henry Mayo announces 4th death related to COVID-19

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials announced Saturday a fourth person has died while being treated at the hospital for COVID-19.

This is the first death at the hospital in over a week, after the third death had been reported on April 17.

The name, age and presence of underlying conditions was not provided by the hospital due to patient confidentiality policy.

Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital, said that a total of 663 tests have been administered by the hospital as of Saturday. Of those, 127 have been positive, 547 negative, 6 are still pending, 21 people are currently in the hospital and 37 people have been discharged.

The numbers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for both the county and the Santa Clarita Valley, which will include the numbers from both Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and private health care providers, are expected to be available later Saturday afternoon.