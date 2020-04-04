Henry Mayo confirms four new positive tests for COVID-19

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Saturday they had confirmed four new positive COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing their total to 47.

According to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital, 330 people have been tested, 222 have returned negative and 66 are pending.

Moody also confirmed one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 14 hospitalizations at Henry Mayo. No deaths have been reported at Henry Mayo due to COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to Moody.

The numbers reflect an increase of an additional 35 tests being administered in the last 24 hours.

Lab results continue to return with a lag time of three to six days, but that time frame varies, Moody said Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expected to update their total numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley, which include the tests administered by private health care officials, later Saturday afternoon.

On Friday the total number of cases had been at least 96 in the SCV, and 4,566 total countywide. A total of 89 people have died countywide.

The number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley, broken down into region, were as follows, according to the Department of Public Health numbers released at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday:

City of Santa Clarita: 78

Unincorporated – Castaic: 4

Unincorporated – Acton: “–”

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 5

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: “–”

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 6

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 0

Unincorporated – Valencia: “–”

Anywhere there is a “ – ” means they could have between one and four cases, according to county DPH officials.

“This is done to protect patient privacy,” Bernard Tolliver, a Public Health spokesman, said in a previous Signal interview. “Once these locations have five or greater cases then that will be included. Locations that have zero will say ‘zero.’”

Previously, The Signal had not been including the “–” in the day’s final count. But since the “–” represents a value ranging from one to four, the count now reflects the more accurate number.

