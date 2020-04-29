Human skeletal remains found in Newhall

Human skeletal remains were found underneath a Newhall freeway overpass Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

The body was found shortly after 11 a.m., near the 22000 block of The Old Road.

“Deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks and distribute informational fliers related to COVID-19 precautions,” said a department news release distributed Wednesday night. “When deputies arrived at the location, they found an adult’s human skeletal remains at an unoccupied encampment beneath a freeway overpass.”

LASD Homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene.

The cause of death and identity of the body is unknown and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

As of the publication of this article, the investigation remained ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.