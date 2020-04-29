Local artists featured in new radio show

Local radio station KHUG 97.5 FM has been playing the music of area artists in its regular music rotation, but Henry Urick, the station’s CEO, thought that the abundance of talent in the area would make a good program by itself. He started the “Down Home Show,” which airs Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. To add frosting to the cake, he started interviewing artists in depth.

In a recent interview, SCV guitarist John Davis shared how he was asked to temporarily substitute backing Ricky Nelson in Las Vegas, and went on to play bass at Nelson’s performances for eight years. Davis wanted to return home to the Santa Clarita Valley, only to learn that Nelson and his bandmates subsequently perished in a New Year’s Eve plane crash.

And, in another episode, Urick interviewed Teresa James and Terry Wilson, Canyon Country residents who perform in Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps. Terry flew to London to play bass for a single recording session, and stayed for five years, performing with artists like Paul Kosloff of Free (“All Right Now”), Johnny Nash (“I Can See Clearly”) and the prodigious Eric Burdon of The Animals, War and others.

James was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for Best Contemporary Blues Album for “Here In Babylon,” and received a 2008 Blues Music Awards nomination for Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year.

“Our area is endowed with such a wealth of talent, and their stories are fascinating,” said Urick. “I always enjoy the interviews of NPR’s Terry Gross, and she provided the inspiration.”

The “Down Home Show” is broadcast on KHUG 97.5 FM each Sunday, noon to 2 p.m., and can be heard on the internet at: www.KHUG.Rocks where it is streamed worldwide.