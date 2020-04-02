Man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle declines to give deputies his name, identification

A man was arrested Friday after he was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle in Saugus.

Deputies patrolling on Bouquet Canyon Road, near Valencia Boulevard, around 5:15 a.m. reportedly ran a license plate on a suspicious vehicle.

“(The check) came back as being stolen,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A traffic stop was conducted, and through their investigation, deputies learned that the Honda Civic had been reported stolen to the Port Hueneme Police Department.”

When deputies attempted to ask the driver for some answers, he reportedly was uncooperative with them, declining to give his name or provide identification.

“‘John Doe’ was arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, a felony,” said Miller.

He was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.