Motorcycle pursuit reaches over 100 miles per hour

A motorcycle pursuit involving California Highway Patrol officers began in Santa Clarita and reached over 100 miles per hour Tuesday, according to CHP officials.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., CHP Newhall officers flagged a motorcycle rider on the southbound side of Highway 14, near Via Princessa, allegedly heading well over the speed limit, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The motorcyclist allegedly was traveling “over a 100 mph and without a license plate on the bike,” according to Greengard.

When officers attempted to pull the motorcycle rider over a pursuit began, Greengard said.

“The chase went down the 14 to the (Interstate 5, exited the freeway, got back on the 210 and went eastbound to Pasadena, where we lost sight of him, when he exited Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Greengard.

As of the publication of this article, no arrests had yet been made in connection with the pursuit.