One hospitalized in motorcycle-vs.-car crash in Canyon Country

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night in Canyon Country left one driver hospitalized, according to law enforcement officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a traffic collision on Sierra Highway and Jakes Way around 8:48 p.m., according to Lt. Eric Lasko.

“The report was of a motorcycle and another vehicle,” he said. “(The) station investigated a collision with injuries.”

One driver was transported to a hospital. There was no information about the driver’s condition and no other injuries were reported, according to LACFD officials.

The crash resulted in a temporary shutdown of the north and southbound lanes of Sierra Highway while deputies conducted their investigation and cleared the scene.