One person arrested following foot pursuit in Newhall

One person was arrested in Newhall Tuesday evening after leading deputies on a foot chase. April 14, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was arrested in Newhall after leading deputies on a foot chase around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Aaron Jacob of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was initially believed to have been armed with a handgun, said Jacob. However, in the subsequent search, deputies found no weapons but discovered tools that may have been intended for burglary.

Bobby Block / The Signal

Several wrenches and a screwdriver as well as a number of hypodermic needles were taken into evidence by investigating deputies.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools as well as for a no-bail arrest warrant, said Jacob.

Advertisement

Bobby Block

Bobby Block

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS