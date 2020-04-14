One person arrested following foot pursuit in Newhall

One person was arrested in Newhall after leading deputies on a foot chase around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Aaron Jacob of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The suspect was initially believed to have been armed with a handgun, said Jacob. However, in the subsequent search, deputies found no weapons but discovered tools that may have been intended for burglary.



Bobby Block / The Signal

Several wrenches and a screwdriver as well as a number of hypodermic needles were taken into evidence by investigating deputies.



The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools as well as for a no-bail arrest warrant, said Jacob.