One person injured in Newhall traffic collision

One person was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision in Newhall Tuesday evening.



The crash was reported to fire officials by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responding to the scene at around 8:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas.



The crash consisted of a “single vehicle into a pole,” said Ornelas. “One person was transported to a local hospital.”



As of 9:30 p.m., there was no report of the victim’s condition.

