One person injured in Newhall traffic collision

Crews clear wreckage from the road after a car slammed into a pole near Railroad ave. in Newhall Tuesday evening. April 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
One person was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision in Newhall Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported to fire officials by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responding to the scene at around 8:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas. 

The crash consisted of a “single vehicle into a pole,” said Ornelas. “One person was transported to a local hospital.”

As of 9:30 p.m., there was no report of the victim’s condition.

Bobby Block

Bobby Block

