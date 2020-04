As temperatures heated up around the Santa Clarita Valley, a power outage late Friday afternoon left close to 9,000 people without power in the Valencia area.

The homes around Copper Hill Drive were affected by the outage, which occurred around 3:30 p.m., according to Southern California Edison’s Outage Map.

The number of residents affected was 8,942, according to Edison.

The estimated restoration time listed as of 4:15 p.m. on the website stated that “most up by 4:21 p.m.”