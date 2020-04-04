Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess arrives in Port Miami

The Princess Cruises’ ship, Coral Princess, arrived in Port Miami on Saturday morning after spending more than two weeks at sea due to an onboard COVID-19 outbreak.

During an online news conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said two people died while onboard, and five were taken to the hospital.

A total of 65 passengers and crew members are to remain on the ship for quarantine, of which 27 are passengers and 38 are crew members.

“Those with any respiratory symptoms, or who are still recovering from being ill previously, will remain on board until medically cleared by the ship’s doctors,” said the Princess Cruises’ news release.

The disembarkation of the other guests, according to a Princess Cruises news release, will take several days, due to flight availability and medical treatment for passengers who are ill.

There are 1,898 people on board, including 1,020 guests and 878 crew members, according to the ship’s manifest. Princess Cruises officials did not comment on how many confirmed cases were on board.

Princess Cruises officials said the ship left San Antonio, Chile, on March 5 for a South American trip that was scheduled to end March 19 in Buenos Aires.

Princess Cruises announced a 60-day pause of all operations on March 12 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A call made to the Princess Cruises Santa Clarita office resulted in a request for questions through email. Questions sent through email were directed to the news release.