Providence partners with Barger to contribute $1M for medical centers

To prepare for the anticipated surge of novel coronavirus patients, Providence Southern California announced Friday a $1 million contribution to support medical centers in the region.

The contribution comes in partnership with Los Angeles County and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th district covers the Santa Clarita Valley, to expand capabilities at Olive View-UCLA and L.A. County + USC medical centers.

“Providence Southern California has graciously offered its support to help Los Angeles County combat the pervasive spread of COVID-19,” Barger said in a prepared statement. “Their partnership is a critical resource in our collective efforts to serve residents throughout the region and ensure the safety and well-being of our local communities.”

Providence has also deployed a mobile health unit to Dockweiler Beach RV Park and Sherman Oaks isolation sites for individuals who do not have a place to self-isolate as they await COVID-19 test results. The health system’s Emergency Operations Center announced it was also exploring ways to use telehealth and other remote monitoring systems.