Smyth to join VIA for virtual Motivational Monday series

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth is expected to join the Valley Industry Association for a virtual discussion Monday about the COVID-19 crisis.

VIA has scheduled the free event at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 20 through a Zoom meeting.

Those interested will have a chance to ask questions during the event or can submit comments in advance to Kathy Norris at [email protected].

To join, log in at zoom.us/j/98287300595 and input the meeting ID: 982-8730-0595. To find your local number, visit zoom.us/u/ad2FiPGGe0.

