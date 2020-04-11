Suspected burglars arrested after vehicle breaks down

Two men and a juvenile from San Fernando were arrested Saturday morning after they were suspected of fleeing the scene of a burglary in Valencia and found not far from where their truck had broken down.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were called to Valencia Industrial Center for a report of an alleged burglary in progress, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“When deputies arrived, one suspect fled on foot,” said Miller. “There was a short foot pursuit and the suspect surrendered.”

The other two suspects, according to Miller, decided to flee in their vehicle, heading northbound on Avenue Stanford.

Deputies then pursued them for a few miles before calling off the pursuit, said Miller.

In the end, the suspects would be eventually arrested after car trouble stopped them dead in their tracks, Miller said.

“Lo and behold, the vehicle broke down … the truck was smoking,” said Miller.

In addition to the burglary charges, the suspects are suspected of being in possession of a stolen catalytic converter, Miller said.

All three suspects were transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and booked on burglary-related charges.