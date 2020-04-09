Temple Beth Ami hosting virtual community seder for 2nd night of Passover

Just about a year ago Friday, members of the Santa Clarita Valley’s Jewish community gathered at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church — which shares their building on Bouquet Canyon Road with Temple Beth Ami for large gatherings — to celebrate the second night of Passover.

“It’s really a testament to the cooperation of the interfaith relationships in our community,” said Rabbi Mark Blazer.

However, due to the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the celebration will be virtual.

For the second night of Passover, which began Wednesday, Blazer said he still wanted to be able to share the celebration with the community, as sharing the meal with other people is an intrinsic part of the holiday.

“It’s a mixture of prayers and the meal together because the seder meal tells the story of liberation,” Blazer said. “It’s the food itself that is part of the way we tell the story.”

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Blazer is hosting a Zoom in which the entire community is welcome to participate, he said.

Anyone who would like to take part in the community Seder for the second night of Passover can join at http://zoom.us/j/696706268. The meeting ID is 696 706 268, and the password is seder.

More information is available is templebethami.org.

