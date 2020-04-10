The Signal invites Hart District community to school pages

The Signal has shared the Santa Clarita Valley’s stories for more than 100 years and, in that spirit, the SCV’s most heavily trafficked news site is offering a new forum for the local high school community, to help parents, students, teachers and others who care to share their stories online.

Each of the SCV’s seven comprehensive public high school campuses — Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch — have their own pages, and users can submit content by clicking here: https://signalscv.com/schools/submit.

On the high school pages, visitors can check out Signal stories from each of the campuses, as well as news and events from the campuses themselves.

“We have developed a series of pages on our website for the community to create,” said Signal Publisher Richard Budman, in explaining how the new pages are meant to help. “The pages will let members of the school community share announcements with each other through the SCV’s most reliable news source.”

Each of the high school pages can be found as follows: