SCV sees highest one-day spike with nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Clarita Valley saw its highest one-day spike with nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours, which brought the total to at least 430 diagnoses, as Los Angeles County surpassed the 20,000 mark Monday, according to officials with the county’s Department of Public Health.

On Saturday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death related to COVID-19, which brought the hospital’s total to four. The name, age and any additional information, such as whether the person had any underlying health conditions, were not provided by Henry Mayo due to patient confidentiality policy. There were no new deaths to report on Monday, spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were 900 new cases reported countywide Monday, which brought the total to 20,417, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health. A total of 1,047 new diagnoses were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, confirmed diagnoses reached at least 430 on Monday after Public Health officials reported at least 383 cases on Sunday. The spike came as the tally for the Val Verde area increased from at least seven to 34 in just 24 hours.

Countywide, the death toll reached 942, with the addition of 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours, after Public Health reported a combined 66 new deaths over the weekend. Of those whose deaths were reported Monday, 25 were over the age of 65 and three were between the ages of 41 and 65. There was no available information for the remaining case, which came from Pasadena, said Ferrer. She added that 92% of people whose deaths were related to COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.

“As a reminder, if you have an underlying health condition, including asthma or cancer, please do your very best to stay home, avoid close contact with all others as much as possible and, at the very first sign of illness, contact your health care provider,” said Ferrer.

Henry Mayo has administered 684 tests, of which 82% (563 tests) returned negative. A total of 132 came back positive and four tests remain outstanding, according to Moody.

As of Monday, 19 people were in the hospital receiving treatment and two more people have recovered and were discharged since Sunday, for a total of 40.

Public Health has abandoned the “suppressed” numbering method for regions marked with an “–” for areas that had anywhere between one and four confirmed diagnoses and is now listing specific tallies for each region tracked, officials announced Saturday.

The Signal’s total count includes the number of cases from both incorporated and unincorporated regions of the SCV:

City of Santa Clarita: 326

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Castaic: 18

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 16

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 34

Unincorporated – Valencia: 4

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.