Two men arrested on suspicion of mail theft in Saugus

Two men were arrested on suspicion of mail theft in Saugus on Tuesday after a resident reportedly saw them stealing mail straight from mailboxes.

Deputies were called to a Saugus neighborhood around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Responding deputies then located a pickup truck that matched the description given to deputies by the reporting witness, Miller said.

“Upon making contact with the two male occupants, the deputies noticed a bin filled with mail in the backseat,” Miller said. “The mail was addressed to different parties, neither of which were the names of the men.”

Deputies also reportedly found narcotics and burglary tools in their possession.

The two Lancaster men, one 36-year-old and one 33-year-old, were transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked on a number of charges, including suspicion of misdemeanor mail theft.