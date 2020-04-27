Unhealthy air quality forecasted for sensitive residents in SCV; weather a bit warmer

The air quality in parts of Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“The high pressure can push down on the atmosphere and trap pollutants closer to the surface,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

In terms of weather, Tuesday is expected to be a bit warmer than it’s been the last few days, with highs in the low- to mid-90s throughout the SCV, added meteorologist Rich Thompson.

“It’s definitely going to be a warm day with clear, sunny skies,” Thompson said.

In addition, northern winds with peak gusts of approximately 20 to 25 mph are expected Tuesday morning.

Other parts of the county that are expected to have unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals include East San Gabriel Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, according to health officials.

Those living or working in these areas who have heart disease, asthma or any other respiratory diseases are advised to minimize outdoor activities, according to Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County Health officer.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, officials said.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.