UnitedHealthcare members to receive in-network care at Henry Mayo

After being without a contract for nearly two years, officials at UnitedHealthcare and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reached an agreement last month, allowing UHC members to now receive care at the hospital.

In a news release distributed Wednesday, Henry Mayo officials said that beginning April 1, the 7,000 UnitedHealthcare members who live within the Santa Clarita Valley could receive in-patient care at the hospital and be in-network.

UnitedHealthcare officials said Wednesday the new contract was not due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said they had wanted to ensure members in the SCV had in-network care at Santa Clarita’s only hospital.

“Bringing an important care provider like Henry Mayo back into the UnitedHealthcare network offers members in the Santa Clarita Valley greater choice and access to quality, cost-effective care close to where they live and work,” said Catherine Farrell, a spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare.

In the release distributed by the hospital, Henry Mayo’s President & CEO Roger E. Seaver said the 350-bed hospital is ready for the UnitedHealthcare clients needing to use the hospital services.

“Our focus is on providing top-quality care and critical health services for patients across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond,” said Seaver in the release. “We look forward to serving more people in our community through this continued relationship with UnitedHealthcare.”