Big rig fire spreads to brush in Castaic

A big rig fire spread to nearby brush in Castaic on Friday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
The incident took place at approximately 3:50 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road.
“The call came in as a big rig trailer where the rear wheels caught on fire and spread to brush,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Fire personnel arrived on the scene at 4:03 p.m.
Units on the scene worked to extinguish a 20-by-20-foot fire in medium brush and had it extinguished by approximately 4:14 p.m. before turning their attention to the big rig which was still on fire.
The No. 1 lane on the southbound side remained open while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
