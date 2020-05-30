Black Lives Matter supporters protest against police violence

A crowd of several hundred gathered Saturday in Santa Clarita to protest police violence as part of a nationwide reaction to several high-profile deaths in recent months.

Advocating the Black Lives Matter movement, the protesters gathered in Valencia, near the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in the morning, circling for more than an hour with chants about the recent violence involving law enforcement officers that has gained widespread coverage in the national media.

The group gathered without incident outside the Sheriff’s Station, which was largely blocked off from the public, except for an entrance where sheriff’s officials had asked the demonstration to stay clear for emergency-vehicle access.

Protesters in Santa Clarita object to police violence on Saturday, May 30. 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

