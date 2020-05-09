Castaic Animal Center sees increase in adoptions

Due to people wanting company during their quarantine and the adoption fee being waived, the Castaic Animal Care Center has reported most of its cages are now empty.

On Friday, Cesar Chavez, of the Castaic Animal Care Center, said the shelter had six or seven dogs, a rabbit and about seven cats/kittens left at the shelter.

“That’s not a lot right now. We’re doing good on our adoptions and we’re really low on numbers right now,” said Chavez, adding that for dogs, they have 40 cages that have in the past been filled.

Chavez said the uptick in adoptions could be in part attributed to COVID-19.

Volunteer Stacie Contreras takes eight-year-old Mason Magoo for a walk. Mason is blind and one of only five residents at the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic on Friday, May 08, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I think people are staying at home, they haven’t had a pet before and they just want to come in and help us out to make sure that these animals are sheltered,” he said.

Chavez hopes that once the stay-at-home order is lifted, and summer begins, the number of adoptions will continue.

“This is normally when we have our high volume of call for things such as wildlife, snakes and it’s also kitten season,” said Chavez.

Chavez’ staff will be bringing in more animals as the months go on.

“I hope it stays the same,” Chavez added in regards to the level of adoptions.

Those wishing to adopt an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center can do so but only through appointment, according to officials. To schedule a visit to the center, call 661-257-3191.