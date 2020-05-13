Castaic man arrested on suspicion of masturbating on a business property

A Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of being on a business property while under the influence and masturbating.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., deputies responded to a business on the 31400 block of Ridge Route Road in Castaic regarding a man who was allegedly masturbating on the property, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies made contact with the suspect, who was positively identified by an employee,” said Miller. “The suspect was exhibiting signs of being under the influence.”

The 25-year-old man was arrested and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He was booked on suspicion of indecent exposure, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Miller said.

He was later released that same day on a citation.

This is the suspect’s second arrest in the last month. SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs show that he had also been booked and released for a separate incident on April 18 on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance.