City announces new virtual disc golf league

The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new, virtual disc golf league set to kick off in June.

Registration for the league runs from June 1-26, and players must sign up online at santa-clarita.com/discgolf prior to the deadline to be accepted into the league. Once registered, all players will be required to complete two rounds of disc golf at the Central Park course prior to the end of the day June 26, and report their scores by email to [email protected]

After registration closes, all preliminary scores reported will be used to assign players into groups for league play. The number of registered players will be used to determine the number of groups in the league. Players will compete against others in their group over the course of the league season, and the winner of each group will win a prize when the competition is completed.

The league is open to players of all skill levels and will officially begin on Sunday, July 5, using a singles stroke play format and will continue for one month. Players will be required to submit a one-round score on the Central Park course each week. Adult Sports staff will adjust basket locations every other week to create new course configurations as the competition progresses.

For more information about the league, visit santa-clarita.com/discgolf or contact the Adult Sports Office at 661-290-2240.