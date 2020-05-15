City Hall reopens with safety protocol in place

After a two-month closure due to the Safer at Home order, Santa Clarita City Hall scheduled its reopening for Monday, May 18, officials said.

Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday the building would open to the public once again “to allow for residents to access city services, whether it means permits or signing up for registrations (or) and city services,” but with safety measures in place.

In a news release Friday, city officials laid out what residents will be required to follow. Measures include wearing a mask, avoiding physical contact such as handshakes, maintaining social distancing, and not entering City Hall if one is feeling ill.

Residents are encouraged to go online before visiting City Hall to schedule an appointment or access city services, such as the online permit center at santa-clarita.com/permitcenter. Bus passes will not be sold at the building as Santa Clarita Transit is currently offering free rides to all passengers, according to the news release.

Visitors must enter City Hall through the main entrance on Valencia Boulevard near the fountain, where they will be greeted by a city staffer who will check them in and direct them to the appropriate office. Other safety measures include cleaning of high-touch areas, the postage of signs with protocols, installation of hand sanitizing dispensers and plexiglass barriers to protect employees and visitors.

“Our city staff continues to be dedicated to quality customer service during these uncertain times,” said City Manager Ken Striplin in a statement. “We look forward to assisting our residents in person, but want to remind the community that city services are also available online.”

The city reminded the public that residents must wear face coverings whenever entering local businesses and at any time they may come in contact with people outside of their family unit. Masks are not required when out on trails, paseos, parks or while outside exercising, but should carry a mask at all times in case they come in contact with another person.

