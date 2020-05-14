COC to host virtual graduation for Class of 2020

College of the Canyons announced Thursday a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.

The decision, made by college administrators, faculty and staff after considering student feedback from a recent survey, was brought forth in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the cancellation of public gatherings, including graduations.

“Although the current public health crisis is forcing us to stay apart, graduation day is too important to miss,” COC Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook said in a prepared statement. “We will celebrate in a different way, one marked by the flexibility and innovation for which our students, and College of the Canyons, are known.”

The web-based graduation will be available for viewing beginning at 7 p.m. on June 5. The website will remain online and be available to visit for a full year afterward, read a news release by the college.

Prior to the ceremony, those interested will be able to download a special graduation program to commemorate the occasion and highlight the achievements of the Class of 2020.

Diplomas, certificates, special letters of congratulations, and a printed copy of the program will be mailed to students at a later date.

Graduating students should continue to check their MyCanyons email account for more information about the upcoming virtual graduation ceremony along with instructions on how to participate, read the news release.

For more information about the ceremony, visit here.