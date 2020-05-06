Death toll related to COVID-19 climbs to 6 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

A day after reporting its fifth death related to COVID-19, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials reported Wednesday an additional death, while the death toll countywide increased by more than 50, as officials announced the first round of businesses and locations that can reopen come Friday.

Due to patient privacy policy, the hospital did not provide identification or further information about the deceased patients.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has administered 897 tests, of which 165 returned positive, 819 were negative and 30 tests remain outstanding. A total of 17 patients are in the hospital for treatment, while 55 have been discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Across Los Angeles County, 191,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, of which 13% tested positive.

On Wednesday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported 55 additional deaths, which brought the total count to 1,367 deaths countywide. Of that total, 92% of people had underlying health conditions.

“If you have an underlying health condition — this would include chronic lung disease, serious asthma, heart condition, HIV or another illness that affects your immune system — it is so important, as we enter into recovery, that you still do your very best to stay home as much as possible to avoid close contact with others,” said Ferrer.

The total number of confirmed cases countywide reached 28,644, following the addition of 851 new cases, which was less than the 1,638 new diagnoses reported Tuesday. Ferrer said that although the county had noted four consecutive days of a slight decrease in the number of hospitalizations, Wednesday’s data indicated a slight increase.

“We have 5,142 people that tested positive for COVID-19, who have been at some point during their illness hospitalized, and this is 18% of our positive cases, (and) 1,828 people who are positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, 29% of the people are in the ICU and 19% on ventilators,” she said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Santa Clarita Valley had reached 612 cases on Tuesday. The latest numbers for Wednesday are expected to be released by Public Health this afternoon.

The number of cases for the SCV, broken down into region and including both Henry Mayo’s and other area health care providers’ newest figures, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Tuesday afternoon, with an update expected Wednesday:

City of Santa Clarita: 436

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 27

Unincorporated – Castaic: 22

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 91

Unincorporated – Valencia: 5

