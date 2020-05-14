Deputies investigate report of possible gun on city bus

Deputies are investigating a report that a person brought a gun on a city bus in Newhall on Thursday.

The call came in at approximately 5 p.m., near the corner of Lyons Avenue and Peachland Avenue.

“There was a call of a person with a firearm that got on a bus,” said Sgt. Demitri Barkon of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies investigating a report of a person possibly carrying a firearm on a city bus Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The bus was pulled over on the right side of Lyons Avenue as units responded. Passengers on the bus had been asked to get off while deputies cleared the scene.

One suspect was asked to leave the bus and was then taken into custody, according to Barkon.

There were no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.