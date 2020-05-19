Deputies pursue individual suspected of hitting deputy with vehicle

Local law enforcement officers were involved in a pursuit of an individual suspected of hitting a deputy with his car on Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, then fleeing south to Burbank before being captured.

Although information remains in its preliminary stages, deputies began pursuing the suspect Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly hit an SCV Sheriff’s Station deputy with his car.

“The weapon used was the vehicle,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station.

Due to a high rate of speed, the SCV deputies turned the pursuit over to California Highway Patrol officers at approximately 5 p.m. near Sierra Highway and Davenport Road.

“The suspect may be driving a stolen car,” said Miller. The suspect was seen driving a White Mercedes SUV.

Miller said it was unclear where the original incident occurred between the deputy and the suspect in the SCV.

At 5:20 p.m., the CHP pursuit had reached the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Highway 210, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies search for bags thrown from a vehicle by a suspect during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. May 19, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The chase resulted in speeds of upwards of 130 mph on the southbound I-5, making its way through residential streets in the San Fernando Valley before entering Burbank.

During the pursuit, the suspect could be seen dumping items from the back of the vehicle as he wound his way through the streets and back onto the freeway.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies debrief following the pursuit of an individual suspected of hitting a deputy with his car. May 19, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

The suspect eventually stopped and surrendered to law enforcement personnel at Monterey Avenue and Myers Street in Burbank at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The health status of the deputy was unknown as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.