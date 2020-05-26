Deputy-involved fight leads to one arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies take one suspect into custody following a deputy-involved fight in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One suspect is in custody following a deputy-involved fight in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday morning.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and The Old Road around 11 a.m., according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

Once they arrived, deputies found that the suspect was under the influence of narcotics, Sgt. Matt Bangtson added.

After a brief altercation with deputies, that suspect was then arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, Bangtson said. 

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies take one suspect into custody following a deputy-involved fight in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS