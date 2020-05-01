Detectives seek info report of bloody footprints in paseos

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to provide any known information after finding bloody footprints on paseos in the Valencia area.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station was notified by a resident of what they believed were bloody footprints on the paseos located in the back of Valencia Summit Park, located on the 26100 block of McBean Parkway, according to SCV Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller via a social media post.

“Detectives are not aware of any criminal incident that took place in that area but they are concerned that something could have occurred that was not reported,” she said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Michael Deegan at 661-255-1121, ext. 5150.